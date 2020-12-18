Jake Paul weight division: What weight does the YouTube personality fight at?

Jake Paul appears to be going all-in on his boxing career, so the question now is, what weight does the YouTube personality fight at?

The social media influencer has been the talk of the combat sports world for the last few weeks ever since he went viral by brutally knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in just his second professional fight.

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MNM8KvyR4m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

Now 2-0 in his professional boxing career, Jake Paul is looking to go after some of the biggest names in the combat sports world, including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and training partner Dillon Danis. Paul has even gone as far as saying that he would knock everyone on McGregor's team out.

Jake Paul also said that he has reached out to Dana White, challenging UFC fighters to boxing matches.

As expected, Jake Paul's antics and his bravado has caught the attention of the MMA community. Stars like Nate Diaz, Stephen Thompson, Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, and Claressa Shields have all blasted the former YouTuber. Others Henry Cejudo, Ben Askren, Mike Perry, and Amanda Nunes have even issued their own challenges to Paul.

What weight division does Jake Paul fight at?

If the 23-year old Jake Paul is committed to pursuing a career inside the boxing ring, he will need to figure out what weight division he will be competing at.

In his first foray into professional boxing, Paul faced fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in a six-round bout. Paul didn't even need one full round, however, as he beat Gib by TKO in just the first round.

For the AnEsonGib bout, which was a cruiserweight bout, Jake Paul weighed in at 191.8-pounds.

In his second professional bout against Nate Robinson - which was also a 6-round cruiserweight bout - Jake Paul came in slightly lighter, weighing in at 189-pounds.

Given his last two trips to the scale, Jake Paul looks to be comfortable in the 189-191 weight range, making him a fit at the cruiserweight division. For reference, the cruiserweight division's limit is set at 200-pounds.

While Paul already has a pretty fit physique, years of rigorous boxing training could help him grow even more muscle and cut out even more fat, which could alter his weight division moving forward.

Standing at 6' 1'', Jake Paul could be on the small side if he decides to move to the heavyweight division. A more likely scenario for Paul could be a drop down to the light heavyweight division, which has a 175-pound weight limit.