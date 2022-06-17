Jake Paul wishes late rap legend Tupac Shakur on birthday with inspiring post

Jake Paul recently took to social media to commemorate the birthday of one of the biggest rap icons in the history of music and entertainment, Tupac Shakur.

Paul accompanied his post on Twitter with one of Shakur's quotes that presumably inspired him the most. In sharing the quote, 'The Problem Child' hoped to inspire his fans and those of Shakur himself.

Paul urged fans to work towards their goals as hard as possible to make them come true.

Check out Jake Paul's post on Twitter below:

"“Reality is wrong, dreams are for real,” Tupac. Happy birthday legend. Work your ass off to make your dreams reality."

Jake Paul @jakepaul “Reality is wrong, dreams are for real,” Tupac. Happy birthday legend.



Work your ass off to make your dreams reality. “Reality is wrong, dreams are for real,” Tupac. Happy birthday legend.Work your ass off to make your dreams reality.

'The Problem Child' is currently hurtling towards his next fight, which is set to take place on August 6 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, his opponent is yet to be revealed.

The 25-year-old is coming off a decisive win in a rematch against former foe Tyron Woodley, whom he knocked out at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, back in December 2021.

'The Problem Child' will co-headline the card with Most Valuable Promotions' crown jewel and multi-weight world champion, Amanda Serrano. She is slated to defend her WBC and WBO featherweight titles in her upcoming 10-round bout.

Tommy Fury in conversation with Jake Paul's camp for August 6

In a recent interaction with Metro, Tommy Fury's father, John Fury, confirmed that they were in talks with Jake Paul and Co., negotiating for a potential fight to take place in August.

However, he admitted that the negotiations hadn't gotten too far and a myriad. of details were still up in the air. Here's what he had to say about how discussions regarding a potential fight had progressed:

“We’re looking at the Jake Paul situation but there’s a long way to go with it. That’s still in negotiation and up in the air, the lawyers are dealing with it as we speak. If not August for Tommy’s next fight, it’ll be September because we’re busy ourselves up until then."

This marks their second attempt at setting up a fight between 'The Problem Child' and Tommy Fury. The duo were previously scheduled to lock horns in December.

However, the Brit was forced to pull out of their bout after he broke a rib and suffered a chest infection. Tommy was subsequently replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing Paul v Fury Off



A severe chest infection and broken rib have forced Tommy Fury to withdraw from his highly anticipated bout with Jake Paul.



Paul will now face Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Saturday, December 18.



#FuryPaul Paul v Fury OffA severe chest infection and broken rib have forced Tommy Fury to withdraw from his highly anticipated bout with Jake Paul.Paul will now face Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Saturday, December 18. 🚨 Paul v Fury Off 🚨A severe chest infection and broken rib have forced Tommy Fury to withdraw from his highly anticipated bout with Jake Paul.Paul will now face Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Saturday, December 18.#FuryPaul https://t.co/4mzVBznTcM

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far