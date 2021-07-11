Jake Paul wrongly claims on social media that Sean O'Malley has broken the all-time UFC significant strikes record 

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is over the moon after his close friend Sean O'Malley notched his 14th win in the octagon at UFC 264.

An excited Paul jumped on social media to congratulate O'Malley on his victory and record-breaking performance. Or so he thought.

The popular content creator claimed that O'Malley broke the record for the most significant strikes landed in a three-round UFC bout. On Twitter, Paul said:

"My boy just smashed the record for most significant strikes in just 3 rounds"

FUCKING IMPRESSIVE — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

No doubt O'Malley's performance was impressive. However, a quick look at the official fight stats reveals that O'Malley is only second on the list when it comes to that record. So who's the official record-holder for the most significant strikes landed in a three-rounder? That distinction belongs to Nate Diaz.

On Twitter, MMA analyst Aaron Bronsteter was the first to point out that the rising bantamweight star fell eight strikes short of equalling Diaz's record.

Final stats from O'Malley/Moutinho.



O'Malley falls 8 significant strikes landed short of Nate Diaz (vs. Cerrone) for the most significant strikes landed in a three round fight. pic.twitter.com/kh0S5urL7s — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 11, 2021

Against newcomer Kris Moutinho, 'Sugar' connected with 230 out of his 318 significant strikes. Diaz, on the other hand, landed 238 out of his 362 power shots against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 141 in December 2011.

Sean O'Malley's stoppage win caused some controversy

Sean O'Malley was heavily favored to win at UFC 264, given his opponent Kris Moutinho accepted the fight on short notice. Also, not much was expected out of the 28-year-old as he was a relatively unknown fighter.

Surprisingly, though, Kris Moutinho gave Sean O'Malley a run for his money. Unfazed by the bright lights of the octagon, the Massachusetts native survived until the dying seconds of the final round.

However, Sean O'Malley turned the pressure up on Moutinho, who absorbed several hard shots to the head. Referee Herb Dean was compelled to save Moutinho from taking more damage and called the fight off with only 27 seconds remaining.

The stoppage set off a chorus of boos from the packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But in the end, 'The Sugar Show' got another highlight win to improve his record to 14-1.

While Moutinho failed to capture his first UFC win, he definitely walked away from UFC 264 having earned his opponent's respect. In the post-fight interview, O'Malley said:

"Kris is a tough motherf***er! He took this fight on 11 days' notice when a lot of other UFC fighters wouldn't take this."

