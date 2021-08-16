Jake Paul wrongly quotes Mahatma Gandhi while wishing his Indian fans a happy Independence Day

Jake Paul used a heart-touching quote on Twitter to wish his Indian fans a happy Independence Day.

India celebrates its independence from British imperialist rule on August 15. This year was India's 75th Independence Day.

Jake Paul took to Twitter on the occasion and wished his "fans and friends from India" a "Happy Independence Day." He followed it up with a quote that he stated was Gandhi's.

Happy Independence Day to all my fans and friends from India 🇮🇳



“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

-Gandhi — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 15, 2021

This quote is often misappropriated to India's Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. However, the quote did not actually originate from Gandhi, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The article analyzes the quote and infers that the claim that Gandhi said it is, in fact, false.

"Kit Miller, director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in Rochester, N.Y., told The Associated Press in an email that while the quote is frequently attributed to Gandhi, 'he was not the original person who uttered that remark'," the AP report says.

The report goes on to attribute the quote to an American labor union activist, named Nicholas Klein, who said something similar in his famous speech to the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America in 1918.

"... And my friends, in this story you have a history of this entire movement. First they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you. And that is what is going to happen to the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. And I say, courage to the strikers, and courage to the delegates, because great times are coming, stressful days are here, and I hope your hearts will be strong, and I hope you will be one hundred per cent union when it comes!" Klein said in his speech, according to the transcript from the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America convention.

The AP report also says that public figures like Sarah Palin and Bernie Sanders have fallen for the misquote, which certainly makes Jake Paul not the first person to make this mistake.

When Jake Paul visited India

In April 2019, Jake Paul uploaded a video to his YouTube channel of his visit to India.

The online star visited the headquarters of T-Series, an Indian music studio company.

Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight boxing match on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND OHIO…



tickets are officially on sale to watch me KO Tyron Woodley



👇🏼get em now👇🏼https://t.co/RcbgkxAbrq pic.twitter.com/iAZTwmi5zT — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 22, 2021

