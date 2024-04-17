"Jake don't sell like Logan" - Jorge Masvidal explains why Jake Paul fight is off the table, sees Tommy Fury as potential future opponent

Jorge Masvidal recently clarified why he won't be fighting Jake Paul and revealed he is eyeing Tommy Fury as a potential future opponent.

Last week, during a promotional press conference for his boxing match with Nate Diaz in Las Vegas, Masvidal and Diaz chanted "F**k Jake Paul." In response, 'The Problem Child' took to social media, claiming he had offered $10 million for either of them to compete against him in MMA bouts in the PFL, insinuating that they are reluctant to face him.

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

During a recent press conference in New York City, Masvidal reaffirmed his stance that he wouldn't be fighting 'The Problem Child'. Instead, 'Gamebred' expressed a desire to share the squared circle with Logan Paul and asserted that he considers the younger Paul sibling to be a lesser draw compared to his brother:

"Not with Jake Paul, a 100% more likely with Logan Paul. Jake don't sell like Logan. The UFC allowed me to do some boxing matches, but Jake had said some unpleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC. So the UFC basically said, 'F**k you, we're not going to let you go get money with who is not the biggest draw.' I can fight Logan Paul, but Jake Paul's an a**."

Masvidal also indicated his enthusiasm at the possibility of fighting 'TNT' in England:

"Tommy Fury interests me. We can go to England and sell out some arenas over there. He has some matches, and he has a win over Jake. The UFC will let me fight Tommy, so I would definitely go over there and throw down with Tommy at some point."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

In his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Gamebred' vehemently rejected Paul's notion of an MMA bout, asserting that the YouTuber-turned-boxer wouldn't stand a chance in the cage against a seasoned veteran like himself.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

When did Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul start their feud?

For a brief period, it seemed like Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul might be headed towards a boxing showdown. However, the likelihood of such a match materializing was never high.

The friction between the two ignited when 'Gamebred' threw his support behind Tyron Woodley as the former UFC welterweight champion geared up to square off against Paul in the boxing ring in 2021.

Interestingly, prior to this, Masvidal had briefly collaborated with Paul to aid 'The Problem Child' in his preparation for a bout against Ben Askren, who happened to be a common opponent for both Masvidal and Paul.

