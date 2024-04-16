Jorge Masvidal sounds off at Jake Paul in expletive-laced rant about PFL endeavors and UFC pay comments - "I'd kick your f***ing kneecap off"

Jorge Masvidal has lambasted Jake Paul by directing an NSFW tirade against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

During a recent promotional press conference for his boxing match against Nate Diaz, Masvidal and Diaz notably led slogans of "F*** Jake Paul." The 27-year-old influencer hit back with a tweet, suggesting that he's offered $10 million for either of them to face him in MMA bouts in the PFL, the organization he's signed to. Paul alleged they're afraid of fighting him.

Expand Tweet

On 'The MMA Hour' with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal, who's no stranger to Paul, has now fired back by labeling him a "bit*h-a**." He highlighted that UFC CEO Dana White, UFC exec Hunter Campbell, himself, and Nate Diaz don't like Paul.

'Gamebred' opined that the UFC doesn't want him to fight Paul since the latter would gain money and notoriety, which is why he won't face him in a sports contest.

The 39-year-old indicated that White has sponsored Paul's upcoming boxing opponent, boxing great Mike Tyson, for the Paul-Tyson boxing matchup in July. Masvidal implied that it's because the YouTuber has made several derogatory remarks against White, including accusations of low UFC fighter pay.

Moreover, Masvidal insinuated that he'd hurt 'The Problem Child' if they clashed outside the realm of sports competition. He then warned that Paul shouldn't dare challenge a veteran MMA fighter like him, as he loves his sport and has been fighting since the young boxer was an up-and-coming YouTuber. 'Gamebred' stated:

"He's talking about the PFL? The f*** are you gonna do in MMA? Are you kidding me? You can't even box. Now, he's going to do f***ing MMA? I'd kick your f***ing kneecap off your fragile body, you dumb motherf***er. Don't ever bring up MMA, you disrespectful piece of sh**."

Helwani asked 'Gamebred' about Paul's PFL challenge. Masvidal alluded to getting paid well by the UFC and countered:

"And what? I'm gonna take a pay cut, then go fight in another organization? Get the f*** out of here, you f***ing bum. UFC takes care of me well. But you don't know what the f*** people make because we don't put it out online. But he doesn't know what the f*** I make."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's assessment below:

Expand Tweet

Watch Jorge Masvidal's MMA Hour segment below:

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz: 'Gamebred' eyes return to the win column in 2024

Jorge Masvidal's past five professional combat sports contests have witnessed him go 1-4 inside the UFC octagon. His last victory was a third-round TKO win against Nate Diaz in their BMF championship showdown in Nov. 2019. Following his most recent fight, a unanimous decision loss against Gilbert Burns in April 2023, 'Gamebred' announced his MMA retirement.

Nevertheless, Masvidal subsequently confirmed his combat sports comeback, his rematch against Diaz, albeit in the sport of boxing rather than MMA. 'Gamebred' will face Diaz in a 10-round light heavyweight professional boxing bout, which will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, USA, on June 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Who wins in a boxing fight? Jake Paul Jorge Masvidal 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback