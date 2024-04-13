Jake Paul warns Mike Tyson 'not to underestimate' him after legendary boxer drops power-packed training clip on social media

Jake Paul has sent a warning to Mike Tyson after his recent post on social media.

Earlier today, fans online were buzzing after 'Iron Mike' released another training clip to social media. Since the fight announcement last month, Tyson has regularly uploaded videos of himself training to social media.

Despite being 57 years old, it's clear that the boxing legend isn't your normal man. In a video uploaded to social media, Tyson blasted the pads with famed trainer Dewey Cooper. Just based on the footage, the heavyweight hasn't lost a step at all.

In the caption of the post, Tyson wrote:

"Can't wait for this to be Jake"

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

While fans online were impressed, that didn't include Paul. On X, 'The Problem Child' shot back at Tyson, and warned the legend not to underestimate him in their fight this summer.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer also stated that he can't wait to be on the receiving end of Tyson's ferocious punching power. On X, Paul wrote:

"Can't wait for it to be me to Mikey. Just like everyone else, you are underestimating me. And I fucking love that."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

When will Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson take place?

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is currently slated to go down on July 20.

While 'Iron Mike' is taking his preparation very seriously, we're still months away from fight night. Still, that hasn't stopped both men from getting into training and uploading footage to social media of themselves working out.

As of now, there's still a lot of unknowns about the contest. It's currently unclear if the bout will be a professional one or an exhibition. If it's the latter, the fight won't go on either man's record, and will likely be more akin to a sparring session than anything else.

Regardless, Paul and Tyson are working hard ahead of their encounter this summer. The fight is scheduled to be broadcast on Netflix, and will also go down at the massive AT&T Stadium in Texas. The venue known for housing the Dallas Cowboys, will instead hold one of the biggest fights of 2024.

Earlier this month, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that the stadium is being scaled for 96,000 fans for the fight this summer. Professional fight or not, it's clear that the event will be quite the spectacle when it happens.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Jake shock the world and KO an aging Mike Tyson? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion