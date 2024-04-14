"Literally permitted by UFC to box anyone but me" - Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $10 million to fight him under MMA rules in PFL

Jake Paul believes he is levels above both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in boxing but continues to propose an MMA fight with both former UFC legends in the PFL.

Though most of the MMA world's attention has been on UFC 300 on April 12, Masvidal and Diaz held a press conference in Las Vegas to promote their upcoming boxing fight on June 1. In a moment of unison, both former welterweights dismissed Paul as a fighter, coming together to say "F*** Jake Paul."

Paul responded on X, claiming both Masvidal and Diaz "can't keep [his] name out their mouth" and challenged both to an MMA fight in the PFL. Paul claimed the fighters have "no shot" at beating him in a boxing ring.

"Two of the biggest names in MMA can't keep my name out their mouth at their press conference that nobody watched... Jorge is literally permitted by UFC to box anyone but me because Dana knows I will put his little a** to sleep. Already told both of these bozos to see me in PFL bc in boxing they got no shot. $10M for either of them."

'The Problem Child' offered the two fighters $10 million to face him in the PFL but appears to believe neither fight will materialize.

When is Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson?

In what will likely be one of the most controversial fights in combat sports history, Jake Paul will fight 59-year-old Mike Tyson live on Netflix.

The fight being promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions will commence on June 20 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul, 27, is coming off a first-round knockout of Ryan Bourland on March 2. 'The Problem Child' currently owns a professional boxing record of 9-1 with his fights being primarily against other celebrities and former MMA fighters.

A former unified heavyweight world champion, Tyson is 50-6 with two no-contests but has not stepped into the ring for a professional fight since 2005. Tyson returned to boxing in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout and has claimed to have been training in the time since.

