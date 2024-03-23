"They wouldn't have to work other jobs" - When Jake Paul called on Dana White and the UFC to increase base fighter pay to $50,000

Over the past few years, Jake Paul has been a vocal critic of Dana White and the UFC, particularly in regard to the UFC fighter pay. A YouTuber and boxer, Paul has relentlessly jibed at White for allegedly mistreating the athletes who compete in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

'The Problem Child' has repeatedly asserted that the UFC doesn't provide its fighters medical benefits, job security, the liberty to compete in combat sports contests in other MMA promotions and outside the MMA realm, and other such perks.

The 27-year-old has notably targeted White and made accusatory insinuations that the UFC CEO and other top-tier corporate personnel bag the lion's share of the UFC's revenues. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old has largely refrained from responding to Paul, albeit occasionally lambasting the YouTuber for casting aspersions on him and the UFC brand.

Expand Tweet

An assertion, which Paul directed toward White and the UFC during an edition of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, notably piqued the interest of fight fans worldwide. In the August 2023 episode, the influencer acknowledged that White had turned the UFC into the world's biggest MMA promotion.

The PFL signee added that the UFC could, therefore, afford to hand its fighters considerably higher payouts. Paul stated:

"The fighter minimum in the UFC is $12,500. It should be at least 50,000. If they made it 50,000, that would change the smaller fighters' lives in a big, big, big, big way. They wouldn't have to work other jobs. They can afford gym fees. They can afford the proper food."

He added:

"Right now, they are working other jobs, barely scraping by. And if they change the fighter minimum to [$]50,000 per fight, it would only cost the UFC $20 million per year. But that $20 million would be going into the smaller fighters' pockets, and it's a world of a difference."

Check out Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Watch the complete podcast episode below:

When Dana White offered a simple solution to the purported UFC fighter pay issue

In August 2022, Dana White partook in an episode of 'Actually Me' for GQ Sports, during which he touched upon multiple topics. The UFC fighter pay criticism was also a hot-button topic around that time, with Jake Paul and other detractors lobbying for UFC athletes to be accorded better payouts. For his part, White put forth his advice to the UFC fighter pay critics.

Expand Tweet

The UFC personality explained that anyone who's concerned about the supposedly low pay handed to UFC athletes is free to start their own MMA organization and offer lucrative fighter pay. He indicated that UFC fighters are paid fairly.

White further alluded that the majority of other MMA promotions who'd similarly condemned the UFC's pay structure faced financial ruination and are defunct. He said:

"If you don't like it, there's a simple solution to this problem: Go start your own MMA organization. No barrier to entry. Knock yourself out. Pay 'em whatever you want to pay 'em."

Watch Dana White's assessment below (2:20):