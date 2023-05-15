How much do UFC fighters get paid? Exploring contracted base pay, bonuses, PPV share rules, and more

UFC fighter pay is a fiercely debated topic due to concerns over fighter compensation and revenue distribution. The UFC insists that its remuneration structure is fair and based on market value and performance, while critics argue that fighters receive a little fraction of the organization's income.

But exactly how do UFC fighters get paid?

UFC fighters are compensated in a number of ways. Most athletes are paid a certain amount per fight as part of their contract, with potential for raises based on factors like experience and popularity. Additional rewards, such as 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' bonuses are also given out for outstanding performances.

Negotiating a cut of the pay-per-view proceeds can be a lucrative source of money for fighters. Although there is an overall median for UFC fighter pay, there are also three distinct pay grades according to Diario AS.

In most MMA promotions, athletes agree to a contract that guarantees them a set sum of money every time they enter the octagon.

Low-tier fighters can expect to earn between $12,000 and $30,000 per fight, while high-tier fighters can expect to earn between $500,000 and $3,000,000 per fight (based on recent pay-per-view payouts). Conor McGregor, for instance, reportedly earned a whopping $23,011,000 for his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier.

When signing with the organization, a new fighter will often be offered basic contracts. After a few victories and establishing a name for themselves inside the octagon, fighters are offered revised contracts paying somewhere between $80,000 and $250,000 each bout.

For the victorious combatants, there is a 'win bonus' that is typically equal to their base salary. This also plays a significant role in encouraging lower-ranked fighters to work harder. Additionally, fighters have the opportunity to earn an extra $50,000 if the organization deems their performance worthy of the aforementioned bonus payments.

Furthermore, an example model is provided in a study by Hal Singer, showing that fighters typically earn $1 for every PPV sold between $200,000 and $400,000. As a result, the number of PPV buys directly correlates to the earnings of the fighters.

It's also important to note that, contrary to popular belief, fighters do not get a portion of the profits from the lucrative apparel deal established between the UFC and Under Armor, the owner of Johnson's Project Rock line of shoes and apparel.

UFC featherweight contender believes fighters should be the highest-paid athletes in the world

Featherweight contender Lerone Murphy reacted strongly to the news of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's rumored new contract by saying that fighters should be paid more than football players.

Murphy responded to reports on Twitter that Saka could be receiving a lucrative new contract. TalkSPORT reports that Saka's weekly salary might reach £300,000 by 2028. Lerone Murphy was taken aback by the numbers and utilized them to once again bring attention to the problems with fighter pay. He wrote on Twitter:

"£300k a week! Crazyyy. Per WEEK. Even per month is silly money. Good on him. PS I still think fighters should be the highest paid athletes in the world. These footballers are filling 80k stadiums every week tho + TV sales."

