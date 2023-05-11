British UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy believes fighters should be paid more than soccer players, after reacting to Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka's, reported new contract.

Murphy is 12-0 as a professional and made his UFC debut back in September 2019. Since then, the 31-year-old has remained undefeated in his five fights in the promotion, most recently earning a tight split-decision victory over Gabriel Santos at UFC 286.

'The Miracle' reacted to reports on Twitter, which suggested that the 21-year-old England and Arsenal ace could be set for a new bumper contract. According to TalkSPORT, Saka could be set to earn upto £300,000 a week until 2028.

Lerone Murphy was shocked at the figures, and used it as an opportunity to once again highlight the issues with fighter pay. According to Murphy, Saka's potential earnings should be what fighters make.

He wrote:

"£300k a week! Crazyyy. Per WEEK. Even per month is silly money. Good on him. PS I still think fighters should be the highest paid athletes in the world. These footballers are filling 80k stadiums every week tho + TV sales."

Murphy is set to return to the cage this July and continue his fine form when he takes on Josh Culibao at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura.

Drew Dober calls out UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett

Drew Dober believes his KO loss at UFC 288 may have a silver lining, after calling out British MMA star Paddy Pimblett.

Dober was defeated in the first round by Matt Frevola after the pair went back-and-forth in a highly entertaining affair. Despite the loss marking the end of his three-fight finishing streak, Dober is confident he may now get the benefit of facing Pimblett.

The 34-year-old tweeted:

"Now since I lost by TKO, I wonder if Paddy would want to fight now?"

Drew Dober @DrewDober Now since I lost by TKO, I wonder if Paddy would want to fight now? 🤷‍♂️ Now since I lost by TKO, I wonder if Paddy would want to fight now? 🤷‍♂️

The pair have previously traded jibes with one another, with many fans beleiving 'The Baddy' was ducking the American. Now, however, Drew Dober believes there are no excuses because he is coming off the back of a loss.

Speaking to the press prior to his fight last weekend, Dober compared Pimblett to controversial star Jake Paul. He said:

"Paddy's name is great, it's fun. I feel like he's the Jake Paul of fighting right now... The opportunity that excites me the most, not his name, is that O2 Arena in London. Fighting in front of the English crowd would be so much fun."

Catch Drew Dober's comments here:

