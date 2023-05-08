Drew Dober was on the wrong end of a huge knockout at UFC 288 last weekend but believes there's a silver lining if he can finally get his hands on Paddy Pimblett. The American claimed the Brit was avoiding him but after showing he is capable of being stopped, believes it could set up a potential clash between the two.

The knockout defeat to Matt Frevola on Saturday was his first finish due to strikes since long before his days in the UFC. The most recent time the well-rounded athlete was finished dates back to early 2021 when he was caught in an arm triangle choke after a tough outing against now-champion Islam Makhachev.

In a post on social media, Drew Dober questioned whether a Paddy Pimblett fight could now materialize after the Scouser got to witness him get knocked out in his last outing.

"Now since I lost by TKO, I wonder if Paddy would want to fight now?"

Dober's loss to Frevola brought an end to his impressive three-fight win streak. It featured victories over Terrance McKinney, Rafael Alves, and Bobby Green—and stunted his push toward a top-15 ranking at lightweight.

Although his name still holds weight in the division due to his popularity, Paddy Pimblett left a lot to be desired during his clash against Jared Gordon. While it was a fairly close matchup, the general consensus is that 'Flash' should have been the rightful winner.

Despite the number of callouts he has received, 'The Baddy' will not be returning to the octagon anytime soon as he is currently healing from surgery following his fight at UFC 282.

What did Drew Dober say about Paddy Pimblett?

Drew Dober has had a lot to say about Paddy Pimblett over the past year. He's urged the Liverpudlian to step into the cage with him in a blockbuster bout that will be sure to grab fans' attention.

While the matchup is appealing to him, it's the thought of competing inside a packed-out O2 Arena in the UK that resonates with him the most.

"Paddy's name is great, it's fun. I feel like he's the Jake Paul of the UFC right now... The opportunity that excites me the most, not his name, is that O2 Arena in London. Fighting in front of the English crowd would be so much fun."

