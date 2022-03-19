"Who cares what this kid says?" - Dana White on Jake Paul's fighter pay campaign

Dana White recently trashed Jake Paul and stated that nobody cares what the YouTuber-turned-boxer says.

The UFC president was asked about his reaction to Jake Paul campaigning for better fighter pay in the UFC. White said that nobody cares what Paul says and 'The Problem Child' is only looking for attention, which the media is giving him. Here's what White said while talking to MMA Fighting:

"Come on Guys. Who gives a f*ck? Who cares what this kid says? I mean I know it gets you guys clicks and sh*t, but listen, he's doing his thing. He's the champion for f*cking fighter pay in the UFC, This kid knows how to get attention, he is looking for attention and you guys are giving it to him."

Paul has been talking about fighter pay in the UFC for a while now. He believes UFC fighters deserve to be paid more and get better medical coverage.

However, many former fighters and analysts think that 'The Problem Child' is only chasing clout and asked the YouTuber to run his own promotion and implement his terms there.

Paul recently attended the Endeavor earnings call. He revealed that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel asked for changes brought by Paul to fighter benefits. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

"Live from the UFC call: Ari Emanuel asked about fighter comp and benefits driven by the attention JAKE PAUL is bringing to it by LightShed Ari refused to comment on the concern around percentage paid to UFC fighters versus other athletes in other leagues Change is coming y’all"

Dana White comments on Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight

'The Problem Child' has been calling out McGregor for a fight for a while. The UFC president was also asked for his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor contest. In fact, Jake Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, asked White about it on the Impaulsive podcast.

White said that Paul is a much bigger individual than McGregor. He stands at 6'1" and weighs in around 210 lbs. Whereas, McGregor is a lightweight. Here's what White had to say about that fight:

"These guys are f****** huge. He [Logan Paul] is huge, his brother [Jake Paul] is huge. What’s your brother, 6-foot-1, 210 [lb]? Conor McGregor is 145, 155 lb. There’s weight classes for a reason."

