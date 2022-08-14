Jake Paul berates Dana White for claiming that the UFC fighters' pay is right

Jake Paul has responded to Dana White's comments about fighter pay.

'The Problem Child' and the UFC president have been engaged in an online rivalry for the better part of the last year. It all began with White allowing Ben Askren, who was under a UFC contract at the time, to face Paul in a boxing match.

The UFC president then stated that he would bet a million dollars on 'Funky' to win. If he had actually placed the bet, it would have been the wrong call, as Paul won by first-round stoppage. Since then, the two have been arguing not about fighting, but about fighter pay.

The 25-year-old has seemingly made it his mission to improve UFC fighter pay. White has shot down the idea that athletes in his promotion aren't paid well. In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the UFC president went as far as to state that wages would "never" improve with him on board.

Now, Jake Paul has responded to Dana White on Twitter. The YouTube star stated that no other major sports organization pays their athletes as poorly as the UFC. Furthermore, he added that the promotion always pumps up its own successes while ignoring the welfare of its fighters.

It's noteworthy that pay and fighter benefits haven't improved in the UFC, despite the promotion's raking in the profits.

See Paul's tweet about White below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. Greg Rosenstein @grosenstein



"You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."



youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay."You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid." Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay. "You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… https://t.co/Ix79jgAUrZ No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps.They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st… No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st…

Would Dana White fight Jake Paul?

In an edition of Actually Me of GQ Sports, Dana White addressed questions about a potential fight with Jake Paul.

In the past, the UFC promoter has blasted the YouTuber's boxing ability. White noted that Paul has never beaten an established boxer, or even anyone who's won a fight in the boxing ring. 'The Problem Child' has repeatedly responded to that criticism.

Due to White having criticized Paul's boxing ability, and the UFC president having a past in boxing, fans have questioned if the two would ever box. While the 53-year-old has never had a professional boxing match, he was an amateur boxer back in his youth.

Now, in the GQ Sports interview, White shot down a fight with Paul. The promoter stated that his current age of 53 leads him to not want to fight anyone in their prime.

He stated:

"I'm 53-years-old now, right? When I was going to fight Tito [Ortiz] I was 37, I'm 53. Come talk to me when you f****ng idiots are 53-years-old and tell me if you want some f****ng 20-year-old kid, I promise you that you do not."

