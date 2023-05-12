Jake Shields went off the deep end once again and recently questioned the illegality of polygamy in the U.S. after viciously attacking the transgender community.

Over the past year, the former UFC welterweight has emerged as a prominent social media personality and is widely known for boldly voicing extremely polarizing opinions on sensitive social issues. Shields competed in the UFC from 2010-2014, winning four of his eight outings in the octagon.

Recently, Jake Shields has been making a splash on Twitter with his unfiltered criticism of gender dysphoria and transgenderism. He came under fire for making several controversial comments about trans-athletes competing in cisgender sports, including demanding "public executions" of trans allies.

In one of his latest tweets, Shields questioned why polygamy was illegal in a free country like the U.S. and argued his case by drawing parallels with trans-affirming surgery and gay marriage. He wrote:

"Why is polygamy illegal in the US? We are a free country, so shouldn't consenting adults be able to make their own choices as long as others aren't harmed? I can chop my dick off and marry a man, but its a crime to have two wives."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Why is polygamy illegal in the US?



We are a free country so shouldn't consenting adults able to make their own choices as long as others aren't harmed?



I can chop my dick off and marry a man but its a crime to have two wives Why is polygamy illegal in the US? We are a free country so shouldn't consenting adults able to make their own choices as long as others aren't harmed? I can chop my dick off and marry a man but its a crime to have two wives

Jake Shields transgender: Fans react to former UFC fighter's tweet challenging anti-polygamy laws in the U.S.

Jake Shields stirred the pot with his recent tweet asking why consenting adults weren't allowed to be married to multiple partners. While the former professional MMA fighter is no stranger to controversy, social media users seemed eager to lay out their arguments for and against his unpopular take.

His fans and other Twitter users made their thoughts known in the comments section of the tweet. One fan agreed with Jake Shields and claimed they could get more work done with "sister wives," writing:

"I could get twice as much cooking done with sister wives."

Jessie Rose @JessieRoseGarre @jakeshieldsajj I could get twice as much cooking done with sister wives @jakeshieldsajj I could get twice as much cooking done with sister wives

Another fan pointed out:

"Wow, you're almost getting it there, buddy. But Trans People aren't your enemy in this situation."

Another fan supported Jake Shields, writing:

"The government should not be involved in marriage whatsoever. It is not its business."

One user wrote:

"I’ve always thought the same. Not a big believer in it, but don’t think it should be illegal."

Daniel H @rottizelt



Not a big believer in it but don’t think it should be illegal. @jakeshieldsajj I’ve always thought the same.Not a big believer in it but don’t think it should be illegal. @jakeshieldsajj I’ve always thought the same. Not a big believer in it but don’t think it should be illegal.

Another user joked:

"Yes, everyone needs 2 wives, so they can always be wrong twice as much."

Gypsy @GypsyD24 @jakeshieldsajj yes everyone needs 2 wives so they can always be wrong twice as much @jakeshieldsajj yes everyone needs 2 wives so they can always be wrong twice as much

One fan speculated:

"I believe it has to do with inheritance laws but I've always felt like that was an easily mitigated excuse."

SoundwaveSpectre on yt and rumble @LibertarianSqrl @jakeshieldsajj I believe it has to do with inheritance laws but I've always felt like that was an easily mitigated excuse. @jakeshieldsajj I believe it has to do with inheritance laws but I've always felt like that was an easily mitigated excuse.

Abu Hafsah @AbuHafsah1 @jakeshieldsajj You’re allowed to sleep with as many women as you want, but god forbid you want to marry more than one, look after them, give them the respect of being your wife then it’s jail time. @jakeshieldsajj You’re allowed to sleep with as many women as you want, but god forbid you want to marry more than one, look after them, give them the respect of being your wife then it’s jail time.

Abrogate🟨Authoritarians @TakFujiBeats @jakeshieldsajj I could explain why it would be bad with a simple demographic argument and war, especially in the age of tinder, but I don't care. @jakeshieldsajj I could explain why it would be bad with a simple demographic argument and war, especially in the age of tinder, but I don't care.

Alexander Bouthsarath @ABouthYou @jakeshieldsajj Libertarian viewpoint yes but it’s likely since the US was founded on Christian values which preach monogamy @jakeshieldsajj Libertarian viewpoint yes but it’s likely since the US was founded on Christian values which preach monogamy

Lord Jorah @Lord_Jorah @jakeshieldsajj Both should be illegal, but if that ship has sailed, I don’t really see the point in holding onto one last standard arbitrarily @jakeshieldsajj Both should be illegal, but if that ship has sailed, I don’t really see the point in holding onto one last standard arbitrarily

Poll : 0 votes