"Jake is in for some trouble" - Fans react to Mike Tyson looking sharp on first day of training camp for Jake Paul fight 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Mike Tyson sparring on the first day of training camp ahead of his fight against celebrity YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Tyson is set to face Paul in a boxing match, which will be streamed live on Netflix. The fight is scheduled for Jul. 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. All Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the event.

Tyson recently took to X and uploaded a video of himself working the pads in a gym. The video quickly garnered attention, and fans soon flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration for the boxing legend. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''Would be so funny to watch 60 year old Iron Mike s**t on this YouTubers dream''

''He has a top-notch stance. And the rest just fits in. He was cut for this sport. I feel sorry for Jake Paul.''

''Jake is in for some trouble''

''I am praying you give us one last show Mike... take it to the young buck and show him what a true champion is''

Paul recently faced Ryan Bourland in an eight-round professional boxing match on Mar. 2. The event took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The 27-year-old knocked his opponent out in the first round, improving his record to 9-1.

Tyson, on the other hand, has not fought any professional bouts since 2005. However, 'Iron' faced fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match a few years ago on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The bout lasted eight rounds and ended in a split draw.

Conor McGregor's honest take on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul's announcement to face boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix has sparked excitement among combat sports fans. However, Conor McGregor wasn't very pleased to hear the news.

McGregor attended the 2024 SXSW Festival in Texas just weeks before his cinematic debut in Amazon Prime Video's 'Road House' on March 21. In an interview at the festival, 'Notorious' discussed the matchup. He described the bout as "strange'', adding that he is least interested in the first-ever Netflix live boxing event.

McGregor said:

"Oh jeez, it's a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. I don't know. I don't understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson]."

