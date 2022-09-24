"I'm more dynamic, I have more tools" - Jamahal Hill all praise for "physical freak" Jiri Prochazka, but believes he's the better fighter

During a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered, Jamahal Hill gave his honest opinion on the unorthodox Jiri Prochazka, and despite praising his division rival, the prospect believes he's better than the current light heavyweight champion.

'Sweet Dreams' has been on fire inside the octagon since earning a contract through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Having fought seven times inside the UFC, the brawler has collected a record of 5-1-1.

Interestingly, each time he has gotten his hand raised in the promotion, it has come by way of a knockout.

While speaking with Matt Serra on the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered, Jamahal Hill insisted that everything Jiri Prochazka does well, he does better, but did take time to compliment the European on his chaotic fighting style.

"From the first time I saw him, I knew he was a fun fight. He's a flow fighter, that's what I am. He likes to cause chaos and then use his ability to flow with it... Jiri is like that though, he flows, he causes chaos and then he flows through chaos and he lands big shots. He's a physical freak, you can see his physical stature and things like that. Yeah, I just think I do those things better from what I see. My flow is stronger, my technique is sharper. I'm more dynamic, I have more tools."

Hill is currently riding a three-fight win-streak over some tough competition in the light heavyweight division and expects to be given a shot at UFC gold with one more win.

Jiri Prochazka is set to make his first defense of the title when he headlines UFC 282 and faces Glover Teixeira for the second time in the T-Mobile Arena on December 10.

What must Jamahal Hill do to earn his shot at Jiri Prochazka?

If Jiri Prochazka manages to defend his title against Glover Teixeira towards the end of the year, he will have a handful of hungry challengers waiting for their shot at his throne.

Jamahal Hill is among those that are standouts in the division, but one more big win is needed before he can rightfully earn his chance to capture a UFC championship.

A clash with Anthony Smith or Aleksandar Rakic following their recovery from injury, or a title eliminator showdown with Jan Blachowicz could be just what the 31-year-old needs to get his shot.

