Jamahal Hill reacts after X user points to 'Sweet Dreams' being "exceptionally" nice while meeting fans

As a target of recent drama on social media, former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has done his best to defend his name on X/Twitter.

Most notably, Hill has engaged in a back-and-forth online duel with MMA fan Ben 'The Bane' Davis. Davis posted a meme of Hill's X/Twitter usage, causing 'Sweet Dreams' to respond. In return, Hill ridiculed Davis for his Misfits Boxing loss in 2023 to Anderson Silva's son, Gabriel.

In light of his recent social media activity, one fan took time to praise the American's personality, calling him 'exceptionally nice and respectful' based on their interaction.

Hill quote tweeted the post, claiming that fans 'forget' his gratitude.

The post came shortly after Hill frustratedly tweeted on Jan. 31 that fans who criticized him for a previous arrest 'shouldn't speak on s***' when the supposed 'truth' comes out.

Hill was arrested in his home state of Michigan in November 2023 with alleged charges of aggravated domestic violence for assaulting his brother the previous night. With the case currently ongoing, Hill is scheduled for trial in early 2024.

As the source of seemingly constant criticism from fans on social media, Hill has not fought since winning the light heavyweight belt at UFC 283 after rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing basketball.

Jamahal Hill announces first sparring session on social media in return from ruptured Achilles tendon

After vacating the light heavyweight title without attempting a title defense due to injury, Jamahal Hill appears ready to make a return in 2024.

Hill — who announced his ruptured Achilles tendon injury in the summer of 2023 — announced on X/Twitter on Feb. 2 that he had been cleared to return to sparring. In his post, Hill showed off a bloody lip after jumping 'right back into the deep end' with former champion Sean Strickland as his first sparring partner.

After supposedly being promised an immediate title fight in his next outing, Hill appears to be on track to return in the summer. It remains to be seen if Hill will be the next opponent for current champion Alex Pereira or if 'Poatan' will attempt his first title defense before then.