Jamahal Hill responds after being called by fan as the "most insecure and most entitled UFC fighter on the roster"

Jamahal Hill recently sounded off on a fan online in the wake of his commentary regarding Alex Pereira losing his light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Hill fired off a pair of tweets that began with him highly touting his accurate breakdown of how the March 8 main event would play out.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion then addressed criticisms that he was reveling in his rival Pereira losing while he actually wanted to convey that he was simply happy with the accuracy of his fight breakdown. Hill even ended off his second tweet stating that he and 'Poatan' were cool, and on respectful terms now. An X account going by @eyezondaworld1 tweeted at Hill in a message that stated:

"Most insecure and most entitled UFC fighter on the roster rn is you."

To that message within the tweet thread, Jamahal Hill responded, writing:

"And you['re] not even on the roster just a p***y at home s***ing off real fighters."

Check out the Jamahal Hill retort to the combative fan tweeting at him below:

Jamahal Hill offers encouraging words to Alex Pereira after UFC 313

Jamahal Hill underscored his earlier point about being on more respect-oriented terms with Alex Pereira lately as evidenced by a recent social media comment he made, albeit on another platform. In an Instagram comment posted on a video of Pereira leaving the octagon on Saturday night with his sons, Hill quipped,

"The example [Alex] Pereira has set for his kids is bigger than any title or fight he has ever won. Respect."

The 33-year-old and Pereira have often had a bitter history with one another that has been going on for nearly a year. Hill and Pereira headlined UFC 300 last year with the latter emerging victorious. Hill had some contention about how the fight ended as he contested that he was distracted by the referee halting the action after an errant low blow to Pereira.

'Sweet Dreams' contested that this allowed Pereira to close the distance during the pause in action and secure the finish, with the animosity ramping up thereafter. The Chicago native also was involved in an interaction with Pereira inside of the UFC PI not all that long ago as the two seemingly almost came to blows in the training room.

While both of these men are on better terms now, they are also on paths to return to the win column. Some theorize that Alex Pereira may end up getting a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev while Jamahal Hill looks to best former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr at the looming UFC Kansas City card.

