Jamahal Hill responds after fan asks 'Sweet Dreams' to meet Aaron Rodgers to heal quickly from injury

Jamahal Hill recently took part in an interview on the OverDogs Podcast, where he explained the nature of his Achilles tendon injury to Mike Perry. A clip of the interview was shared on Instagram, which prompted a fan to urge 'Sweet Dreams' to reach out to NFL great Aaron Rodgers to speed up his recovery.

This drew a response from Hill, who felt that the suggestion was unnecessary, as he has already taken the correct measures to recover from his injury.

Jamahal Hill responds to a fan's suggestion that he meet Aaron Rodgers

On the podcast, Hill also explained how he had sustained the injury. He tore his Achilles tendon while playing basketball with ex-UFC middleweight Derek Brunson. The injury was so severe that it forced him to voluntarily vacate his light heavyweight strap, so as not to hold up the division.

In his absence, Alex Pereira has gone on to enthrone himself as the 205-pound kingpin. Now, all signs point to a matchup between the pair, though no official date has been announced for Hill's octagon return. Regardless, 'Sweet Dreams' is confident that once he and Pereira lock horns, he will emerge victorious.

However, there is a potential roadblock to the matchup in the form of Magomed Ankalaev, who recently climbed to the #3 ranking following a brutal knockout win over Johnny Walker.

In the wake of his win, the Dagestani standout called for a title bout with 'Poatan.' Hill has since chimed in, reminding Ankalaev that he had already had an opportunity to claim championship gold, but fought Jan Błachowicz to a draw.

Who has Jamahal Hill lost to?

Jamahal Hill is one of the most dangerous 205-pounders on the UFC roster. He is a highly effective blend of athleticism, seismic punching power and boxing, and this has enabled him to storm through nearly everyone he has faced in his career. However, his lone career loss came against Paul Craig at UFC 263.

Check out Jamahal Hill's injury against Paul Craig:

Early in round one, Craig dislocated Hill's elbow with an armbar, preventing the future light heavyweight champion from defending himself from the stream of elbows and punches that followed.

Craig was declared the winner via TKO, and this bout remains the only true blemish on Hill's record.