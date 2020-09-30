UFC welterweight James Krause is far from impressed Diego Sanchez’s head coach, Joshua Fabia and has now decided to publicly have a go at the controversial MMA coach.

In his past couple of fights inside the Octagon, Diego Sanchez had nobody apart from Fabia in his corner. However, that changed this time around as Sanchez decided to include Stephen Bonnar in his team for his fight against Jake Matthews at UFC 253. The addition didn't prove to be fruitful as Sanchez slumped to a lopsided decision loss against Matthews in their main card scrap this past weekend at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

UFC welterweight James Krause isn’t a fan of Fabia and during his conversation with James Lynch on the latter's Octagon Outlook show on Line Movement, Krause made his dislike towards Fabia known.

“What really bothers me is the coach that he has. Unfortunately, I think Diego is off the deep end a little bit and this dude is manipulative and taking advantage of him. This dude is a clown, Josh Fabia, or whatever the hell his name is. The dude is a joke. People like that in my opinion, I get so upset talking about it.”

James Krause further accused Fabia of using Diego Sanchez as "a platform" to build his own future. Krause said that Sanchez isn't "smart enough" to understand that he's being played by his coach.

“It is not about you, who gives a shit? This dude is using Diego Sanchez as a platform to build his own busted ass whatever he does. You are getting me rallied up,” Krause continued. “He is a joke, he is selling wolf tickets to Diego and Diego isn’t smart enough to realize what is happening. It is a joke, this dude is a sham, he is a disgrace to our sport, I’ll say it… This dude has been in the sport for six months, you don’t even know it. He is a joke and unfortunately, he has already ruined an already declining Diego.”