James Nakashima ready to come back after almost a year away from competition

When James Nakashima arrived in ONE Championship in 2018, he was an undefeated welterweight champion in the United States. He rolled his success over to the global stage with three straight wins to earn a shot at the belt against Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE welterweight world title in late 2020.

Unfortunately, he absorbed the first loss of his career. Just three months later, James Nakashima decided to go down to lightweight, where Shinya Aoki gave him a rude welcoming through a submission of the year-worthy finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, James Nakashima opened up about keeping his win streak alive and what it meant to lose it.

“I was undefeated, and it was important for me to win and keep my undefeated streak going because I thought that was special. And [I was] doing it by winning the LFA [Legacy Fighting Alliance] Title and defending it, and almost winning a ONE Championship World Title. But now, it’s different. I don’t have that anymore.”

Losing what he fought so hard for made him re-evaluate himself, which the American did over the past year.

“Winning and losing is too small-thinking. Like, I need great performances, I need to finish this guy, I want to finish this guy, and it’s exciting for me. It’s a different outlook. It’s where I’ve tried to take my skill set over the last year. It’s what I’ve always tried to do, but I’ve really felt like this last year has been a big, big change. And that’s why I haven’t fought, because I needed this time to take a year off and to rebuild myself and rebuild my confidence.”

In his return to action, James Nakashima will face off against promotional newcomer Saygid Izagakhmaev on the main card of ONE: Heavy Hitters, which will broadcast live next Friday, January 14.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to corner James Nakashima’s opponent

Amidst the two world titles on the line in the co-main event matches, James Nakashima’s battle against Izagakhmaev is also gaining attention, as the Russian warrior will be cornered by an MMA legend – Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Izagakhmaev had been training under Nurmagomedov’s father for about 15 years and has formed a close bond with ‘The Eagle’. While he may not be undefeated like his iconic buddy, Izagakhmaev’s 19-2 professional record is nothing to scoff at.

The fact that Nurmagomedov is also undefeated as a coach only adds to the prestige of this mid-card bout.

James Nakashima understands the dangers posed by his opponent and says the presence of Khabib doesn’t intimidate him. Instead, it might even motivate him.

“I love that Khabib’s going to be there, honestly. It’s like being in the gym, and it’s empty, rather than, like, you’re working out in the gym, and there’s a hot chick over there – it just makes you work out a little bit harder. I’m thinking maybe the same thing with Khabib. Maybe it subconsciously just takes me to another level performing in front of him.”

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim