Over the course of the past weekend, Jan Blachowicz won his first UFC Title, as he got his hands on the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship by putting away Dominick Reyes in their co-main event. Minutes after his win, the newly crowned 205-champion called out Jon Jones and taking to Twitter, Jan Blachowicz also put the latter's rival Daniel Cormier on notice.

In one of his latest tweets, Jan Blachowicz called out DC and asked him to come out of his retirement, and meet The Pride of Poland inside the Octagon. Blachowicz further offered to teach DC some respect.

Here is what the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion wrote:

Hey @dc_mma! If you have so much to say about me, get your fat ass off the couch and come to the Octagon.

I'll teach you some respect. pic.twitter.com/cBVl1shLY3 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 29, 2020

While there hasn't been an explanation for Blachowicz's callout, it is likely that the new light heavyweight champion didn't take some of DC's comments kindly. Cormier, who did praise the new champion, was also a bit critical about Blachowicz and claimed that he would open as an underdog in fights against the likes of DC or Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier responds to Jan Blachowicz's callout

Daniel Cormier was quick to respond to Jan Blachowicz's callout and having retired at UFC 252 after his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic, DC remains adamant of staying retired. In his response, Cormier wrote that there isn't a chance of him returning to the sport and further congratulated "the man" Jan Blachowicz.

Cormier also wrote that the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion doesn't have to worry about what an old retired man has to say and also complimented the Polish sensation for winning the title.

Here is how DC responded:

No chance champ, congrats on a big win. You’re the man! You’re the king now, you shouldn’t worry bout what an old retired man is saying. Great job getting that title! https://t.co/9upejqah5P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 29, 2020

With his win at UFC 253, Jan Blachowicz became the first fighter not known as Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier, to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the first time in years. The Polish sensation has been calling for a fight against Bones but it is likely that he will instead meet the winner of Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos for his first defense.