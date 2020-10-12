At UFC 253, Jan Blachowicz won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and entered his name into the history books by becoming the first male fighter from Poland to win a UFC Title. On the same night, Israel Adesanya also successfully defended his UFC Middleweight Title against Paulo Costa, which was one of the most dominant wins at 185.

In the aftermath of the historic Fight Island event, a new rivalry between the two champions now seems to be in the making. Many, including former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, believe that Israel Adesanya is the best 205-lb fighter in the world right now. While The Last Stylebender himself seems busy in a social media feud against another former 205-champ Jon Jones, the reigning light heavyweight champion decided to put Adesanya on notice.

Jan Blachowicz tells Israel Adesanya to stick to PlayStation

There seem to be no signs of Israel Adesanya possibly moving up to the light heavyweight division and challenging for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title anytime soon. However, that idea is something that the reigning middleweight champion definitely won't rule out, especially if he hopes to keep Jon Jones in his target.

Speaking on the idea of Israel Adesanya moving up to 205, division champion Jan Blachowicz claimed that the only way The Last Stylebender would be the best man between the two is in the UFC game on PlayStation. Blachowicz also referenced his dominant win over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 and warned Adesanya of the power that The Pride of Poland possesses. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“He can try, but he’s gonna go back to his division really fast if he’s gonna do this. And when he meets me, it’s gonna be the same like against (Luke) Rockhold. Everybody thinks they know me. They think I’m an easy fighter. But when cage, Octagon door closes, they feel my power. There is a UFC game on Playstation. So, if he chooses me in this game, then he’s gonna be the best in the 205 division. But not in real life. No way.”- Jan Blachowicz told Submission Radio.

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya are currently focused on their respective upcoming opponents. The reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is expected to face the winner of the Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira fight, whereas the UFC Middleweight Champion is expected to face the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier.