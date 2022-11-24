Jan Blachowicz expresses "huge respect" for Jiri Prochazka's conduct in vacating the title

After a crazy 24 hours, Jan Blachowicz has finally shared his thoughts on the light heavyweight title picture following Jiri Prochazka's decision to vacate the gold due to injury.

The Poland native was preparing for a three-round eliminator bout against the dangerous Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 but has now been thrust into a championship fight on short notice. The clash between the European 205-pounders will now serve as the main event for the pay-per-view on December 10.

Sharing his immediate thoughts on social media, Jan Blachowicz gave props to the now-former light heavyweight champion for how he has handled the situation and insisted he's "ready" ahead of the title fight:

"That was the craziest several hours ever. I left Warsaw to take part in the eliminator match, and a few hours later, I've arrived [in the United States] as a title challenger. I'm ready. Keep fingers crossed. Jiri Prochazka - huge respect for your conduct! Get well!"

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz

- huge respect for your conduct! Get well! That was the craziest several hours ever. I left Warsaw to take part in the eliminator match, and a few hours later I've arrived as a title challenger. I'm ready. Keep fingers crossed. @jiri_bjp - huge respect for your conduct! Get well! #UFC282 That was the craziest several hours ever. I left Warsaw to take part in the eliminator match, and a few hours later I've arrived as a title challenger. I'm ready. Keep fingers crossed.@jiri_bjp - huge respect for your conduct! Get well! #UFC282

Despite originally being scheduled to compete for the title at UFC 282, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the main event after reportedly refusing to take the Magomed Ankalaev bout on two weeks' notice.

Jan Blachowicz will now have a chance to reclaim his light heavyweight throne after losing it at UFC 267 over a year ago. In the form of his life and just one fight after taking Israel Adesanya's '0', the Pole succumbed to Teixeira's grappling prowess.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Ankalaev will be hoping to extend his win streak to 10 inside the octagon but will first have to bypass the devastating knockout power of his opponent.

How long will Jiri Prochazka be out of action?

Jiri Prochazka didn't make a single defense of his light heavyweight strap before being forced to vacate it and may not make another octagon appearance for some time.

According to the Czech himself, he will be on the sidelines for up to six months as he battles to recover from a shoulder injury that is thought to be the worst in UFC history.

As stated by Ariel Helwani, Jiri Prochazka could be out for a year, which means he would have spent 18 months outside of the octagon since originally winning the title against Glover Teixeira in June 2022.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Just spoke to Glover and Jiri’s team. Here’s the full story on UFC 282, live from my car. Just spoke to Glover and Jiri’s team. Here’s the full story on UFC 282, live from my car. https://t.co/okx1yH2B0r

Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it is likely that the UFC will offer the knockout artist an immediate title fight when he eventually returns to the cage, potentially in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes