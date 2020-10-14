Jan Blachowicz on his next fight, Jon Jones, and "legendary Polish power"

Jan Blachowicz secured a highly impressive TKO victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September of this year.

Entering his aforesaid fight against Blachowicz, Reyes was coming off a closely contested unanimous decision loss to Jon Jones. Certain sections of the MMA community claimed that Reyes ought to have been awarded the decision victory, rather than Jones.

The large majority of MMA fans and experts expected Reyes to defeat Blachowicz in their matchup for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Nevertheless, Blachowicz put on a striking clinic against Reyes and ended up knocking the latter out in round two, thereby winning the Light Heavyweight title.

Jan Blachowicz reveals who he could fight next

In an appearance on Just Scrap Radio (courtesy BJPenn.com), Jan Blachowicz opened up on a myriad of topics. Blachowicz addressed his UFC Light Heavyweight title victory and asserted that his performance was even better than he’d expected it to be.

The newly-crowned champion added that he believed he’d win the fight in the third round, however, ended up securing the win in the second. Additionally, Blachowicz revealed that his gameplan for the Reyes fight involved kicking the latter’s legs.

The Polish striking specialist continued, stating he has a great left kick that he always utilizes to attack his opponent’s body and head, even if his coach advises him against using it.

Blachowicz pointed out that Reyes slowed down after the first kick he landed on him, and that’s when he started using the kick more often, as it was visibly affecting Reyes.

Furthermore, Jan Blachowicz recalled breaking Reyes’ nose in round two and that the latter’s face told him the fight would be over sooner rather than later. Blachowicz emphasized that after having broken Reyes’ nose, he knew that he’d have to be a tad careful about his opponent potentially going berserk for the finish.

Moreover, Blachowicz predicted that all of his opponents are going to feel the "legendary Polish power," besides also noting that he can defeat Jon Jones. He stated:

“People will start believing in my skills and in my legendary Polish power…I can beat Jon Jones the same way. This was important and people will believe in legendary Polish power.”

Shedding light on his future plans, Blachowicz expounded that he’s currently focused on his fiancee and they’re expecting their child this December. He also noted that he plans to work through a three-month training camp and possibly fight in March of 2021.

The reigning UFC Light Heavyweight titlist indicated that he expects to compete against the winner of the upcoming fight between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Jan Blachowicz aims to avenge his loss to Thiago Santos

Jan Blachowicz suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Thiago Santos in February of 2019.

Santos subsequently went on to suffer a controversial split-decision loss in his UFC Light Heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones, a contest many believed Santos deserved to win on the judges’ scorecards.

Thiago Santos hasn’t competed since his loss to Jones; and should the former defeat Glover Teixeira, a UFC Light Heavyweight title matchup against Jan Blachowicz could be on the cards.

Jan Blachowicz, on his part, has consistently stressed the fact that he’d like to avenge his TKO loss to Thiago Santos.

