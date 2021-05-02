Jan Blachowicz reveals who he thinks will be the next UFC light heavyweight title challenger after Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz is currently scheduled to defend the UFC light heavyweight title against veteran fighter Glover Teixeira. However, Blachowicz already has his sights set on the rest of the challengers who could emerge as the next title contenders.

During his Q&A session on Twitter, Jan Blachowicz was asked about who he thinks could be his next potential title challenger after Teixeira. Blachowicz responded by mentioning that the winner of the main event between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka could get a shot at the belt.

However, Jan Blachowicz also added that the likes of Aleksandar Rakic and Magomed Ankalaev are right in the mix for a title shot, having put on impressive performances of late.

Maybe winner of Prochazka vs Reyes, Rakić and Ankalaev are also in the mix. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 1, 2021

In less than 24 hours, Jan Blachowicz's former opponent Reyes will return to the octagon for the first time since losing to the former at UFC 253. 'The Devastator' will face up-and-coming light heavyweight star Jiri Prochazka.

At UFC 253 pay-per-view, Jan Blachowicz won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title when he defeated Reyes in the second round of their vacant title bout.

Jan Blachowicz will return to the octagon in September

Jan Blachowicz's next title defense will be against veteran Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4th. Blachowicz is currently on the back of a successful first title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

At the pay-per-view, Blachowicz ended Adesanya's unbeaten run and prevented the reigning UFC middleweight champion from becoming the latest fighter to become a double UFC champion.

Meanwhile, Teixeira, who is currently in his 40s, has completely rejuvenated his career, beating some of the top light heavyweight fighters recently. The Brazilian put away top contenders Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in 2020 and is currently on a five-fight winning streak.

Glover's recent unbeaten run also includes wins over Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson, all three of whom he defeated in 2019.