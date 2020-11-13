Jan Blachowicz thinks Glover Teixeira deserves a title shot, wants to end Israel Adesanya's unbeaten run

In an interview with MMA Junkie, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz noted that he believes Glover Teixeira deserves a shot at the light heavyweight championship.

Additionally, Blachowicz asserted that he’d love to be the first fighter to defeat current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the latter’s MMA career.

Blachowicz captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 253 in September of this year, defeating Dominick Reyes in spectacular fashion via a second-round TKO.

The UFC 253 fight card was headlined by a middleweight title fight between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa. Adesanya dominated Costa in their all-important clash and stopped his foe via a second-round TKO to cap off the UFC 253 event.

In the days ensuing Blachowicz and Adesanya’s dominant performances in their respective title fights, the MMA world has been rife with speculation as to which fighter would emerge victorious in a potential super-fight between the two talented UFC champions.

UFC President Dana White subsequently revealed that the organization intends to book a champion vs. champion super-fight between Blachowicz and Adesanya. The fight will witness undefeated MMA stalwart Adesanya move up to the 205-pound division to challenge for Blachowicz’s title.

WHAT A STATEMENT 🙌



Israel Adesanya ends the rivalry with Paulo Costa inside two rounds with a dominant display!



It was THAT easy 😳 #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/jxdchos1zf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 27, 2020

Good morning, Poland 🇵🇱



The Prince of Cieszyn has his crown 👑 #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/Qf38Si1dGU — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020

Jan Blachowicz is willing to fight both Israel Adesanya and Glover Teixeira

The UFC put forth a highly-significant light heavyweight fight on November 7th, 2020, wherein Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos faced off in a number-one contender’s matchup.

Teixeira won the back-and-forth fight via a third-round submission and has lately been lobbying to receive a shot at Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title. Teixeira has been arguing that he ought to receive the opportunity to fight Blachowicz next, not Israel Adesanya.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Blachowicz opined that Teixeira does deserve a shot at his UFC light heavyweight championship.

Blachowicz reiterated, however, that irrespective of whether he faces Teixeira or Adesanya next, he won’t fight before March of next year.

Blachowicz has consistently made it known that he intends to focus on welcoming his newborn child into the world in December of this year, undergo a training camp in the New Year, and then defend his title in March 2021.

Furthermore, Blachowicz explained that he likes both Adesanya and Teixeira, adding that they're both really good fighters and that it would be an honor to fight them. The Polish powerhouse stated:

“Both guys have something that I’d like to know…Glover is in my weight category, he’s in the same place that I was in before, so also he deserves a title shot, but it’s also good to fight against someone like Israel. To be the first one to beat him. That will also be a pleasure for me, so we’ll see.”

“Because he (Adesanya) will remember me for the rest of his life. When I beat him, he’s gonna have this 20-1, and I’ll always be the first one to beat him so it’s really nice to beat someone the first time in his life.”

