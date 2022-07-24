“It feels like a dream come true" - Janet Todd grateful for earning a world title in a second sport

Janet Todd has undergone an arduous journey to claim the top prize in the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division, but now she finally holds the gold in her hands.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion faced Lara Fernandez at the co-main event of ONE 159 last Friday, July 22, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Todd made her ONE Championship debut in a losing effort to Stamp Fairtex for the inaugural world title back in 2019. She has been on a tear ever since, ripping off 6 straight wins to earn her a spot in the co-main event of ONE 159.

The clash between the two powerful strikers went all five rounds, with both highly motivated to make history by claiming the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title. Todd had a chance to become a two-sport world champion, while Fernandez was looking to add the belt to her ISKA and WBC world titles.

Ultimately though, it was Todd who came out with a dominating fifth-round performance to edge out the Spaniard on the judges’ scorecards.

During a post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, the American was all smiles despite suffering visible damage at the hands of her opponent. Todd shared how she felt after winning the world title, saying:

“It feels like a dream come true. I’m super grateful.”

When Todd was asked if things went according to her plan, the 36-year-old admitted it wasn’t quite perfect.

“I always visualize the play going so beautifully, but never really happens that way. But I’m glad I was able to adapt and make it happen.”

What’s next for Janet Todd?

With a second world title in her possession, Janet Todd will now have an even wider pool of challengers for her crown.

Of course, there will likely be an inevitable clash with ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to unify their belts. Rodrigues is yet to defend her world title, as she announced her pregnancy shortly after winning it. Upon her return, Todd will surely be at the top of her list.

However, Todd could also choose to defend the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against the top athletes on the roster in the meantime.

With ONE Championship announcing that there will be four more ONE events on Prime Video in 2022, it’s possible that Todd could compete in a big match on any of the upcoming cards during U.S. primetime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far