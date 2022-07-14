Janet Todd shares her thoughts on upcoming ONE 159 opponent Lara Fernandez

Janet Todd is gearing up for what could be a monumental bout in her career by sizing up her opponent.

The American is set to face Spanish striker Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of ONE 159 on July 22 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fernandez currently holds the WBC and ISKA world titles and is looking to conquer the global stage of ONE Championship. She will have a golden opportunity to do just that in her debut match in the promotion.

The 26-year-old is bent on putting on a show and vows to win over the fans in the process of winning the world title against Todd.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Todd shared that she’s aware of the dangers that Fernandez poses and she’s not underestimating the promotional newcomer:

“[Fernandez is] a good technical fighter. She’s fought some top-level competition. She’s, you know, currently a WBC titleholder. And I think the advantage is she has some really good kicks during her exchanges with people. She’s a good forward pressure type of fighter.”

Janet Todd feeling at her best ahead of clash with Lara Fernandez

Despite the positives that Janet Todd sees in Lara Fernandez, she doesn’t think that they will be enough to stop her from taking a world title in a second sport.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion revealed in an earlier interview with Sportskeeda MMA that she’s feeling at her best ahead of her match at ONE 159. Todd said that her techniques are sharper than ever, and that the sport is even more enjoyable for her because of it.

A motivated Todd will certainly be a tough customer in the circle, especially considering she is riding a six-fight win streak in the ONE Super Series.

Should she win the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title, the American will have an even bigger target on her back. However, Todd has said that she welcomes any and all challengers who are aiming to take a shot at her.

