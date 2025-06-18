Jaosuayai sets timetable for return bout later this year: “I should be back in the ring”

The 23-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand is taking a short break from competition, following an emphatic US$50,000 bonus-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai last week.

Ad

But after that, the Thai star fully expects to return to action in the coming months to pick up right where he left off.

Fans wondering when we can see Jaosuayai back in the ONE Championship ring won't have to wait long, as the Sor Dechapan athlete has given a timetable for his return.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Addressing the media in his post-ONE Fight Night 32 interview backstage, Jaosuayai said:

"So right now, I have an injury to my right hand. I think I would need maybe two to three weeks to recover, and then maybe in a couple of months, or three months, I should be good, and then I should be back in the ring."

Ad

Needless to say, Jaosuayai has quickly become one of the most exciting rising stars in the world's largest martial arts organization, and fans can't wait to see him back in action.

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last June 7th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi credits family for unwavering support in his career: "Let's keep fighting"

To say that Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is feeling like a million bucks is an understatement.

Following his knockout victory over Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, however, Jaosuayai made sure to thank his close family and friends for their support.

Ad

He said on Instagram:

"From the beginning until today, it hasn't been easy at all. I'm just an ordinary little kid who was willing to invest in leaving my family at the age of 7 to box and earn money to support myself and my family. Yes, for me it wasn't easy at all, but I had no other choice. There was only boxing that I thought I could help myself with and earn money to help my family. Until today, I have to thank myself and my heart that refused to give up. Thank you to my family, Sor Dechapan gym, and all the adults who supported me. My goals are still far ahead. Let's keep fighting. Let's go!"

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.