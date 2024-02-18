"Japan, you have a Khabib", "BJJ Nerds are despicable" - Fans react as Rinya Nakamura picks up decision win in "snoozefest", apologizes for injury

Fans have reacted to Rinya Nakamura winning a decision in a "snoozefest".

Nakamura took on Carlos Vera in a bantamweight contest as part of the UFC 298 on Saturday night. Entering the octagon with an unbeaten record of 8-0, the Japanese prospect was expected to put on a good show for the fans.

However, that did not seem to be the case, as fans were left disappointed with the lack of action in the fight. Nakamura started the fight with a few leg kicks and then drove into a takedown, and that seemed to be the case for the rest of the fight.

As the second round started, Nakamura got another takedown. The Japanese fighter was able to dominate his opponent from the top position and was clearly ahead on the scorecards.

In the third round, Vera quite evidently needed a finish, but he failed to do so as Nakamura's ground game was able to get the better of him yet again. In the end, the Japanese prospect secured a unanimous decision victory, with all three scorecards reading 30-27 in his favour.

Interestingly, following the fight, Nakamura revealed during the post-fight interview that he had injured his hand during the fight, which forced him to use it cautiously.

Watch Rinya Nakamura's octagon interview below:

While he improved to 9-0, fans were left visibly disappointed with a rather lackluster performance from both fighters at UFC 298. That said, take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Japan you have a Khabib"

"Just wasted my 15 minutes for nothing"

"Snooze Fest"

"Bro wins, then apologizes. The Japanese way."

