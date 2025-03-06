"Japan vs. World" - Takeru thrilled to go to war with fellow Japanese warriors in talent-stacked ONE 172

Kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa views the slated ONE Championship event later this month in Japan with a lot of significance. It is not only because it is happening on home soil but also it is a great opportunity for Japanese fighters like him to showcase what they are capable of against the best in the world in one setting.

'The Natural Bron Crusher' is one of a host of fighters from the "Land of the Rising" seeing action at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. He is featured in the headlining contest against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing clash.

Takeru shared his excitement over the huge Japan event, telling ONE Championship in an interview during the open workout session:

"This event truly brings together Japan's top fighters against ONE's top fighters. It's become a 'Japan vs. World' scenario for this Japan event."

His match at ONE 172 is a realization of Takeru's long-sought goal of facing off with Rodtang. It is something he made known when he signed with ONE Championship in 2023 following an illustrious run at K-1.

The two were supposedly to meet in January last year in Japan but 'The Iron Man' had to pull out after suffering an injury. The Yonago City native still fought but against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and lost by decision.

Takeru is coming off a bounce-back win entering ONE 172, knocking out rising Burmese fighter Thant Zin in their showdown last September.

Takeru, Masaaki Noiri lead Japanese fighters at ONE 172

Apart from Takeru Segawa, also representing Japanese fighters at ONE 172 is former K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri.

The Nagoya native is featured in the co-headlining match of the marquee event, which marks the return of ONE Championship to Japan for the second straight year. He will vie for the interim featherweight kickboxing belt against the division's Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Other Japanese fighters slated to compete as well at ONE 172 are legendary martial artist Shinya Aoki, Kana Morimoto, Kaito Ono, Nadaka Yoshinari, former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto, Shozo Isojima, Shimon, Hyu, and Ryusei Kumagai.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

