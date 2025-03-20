Japanese icon Takeru Segawa admits he “wasn’t sure” if he could fight again after his brutal ONE debut against Superlek in Japan

Takeru Segawa always carried an intense self-belief, but there was a point in his career when he doubted himself.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Japanese kickboxing icon admitted he felt he couldn't continue fighting after losing to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut in January 2024.

Ad

Trending

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Since there was such heavy damage, I wasn't sure if I would be able to stand in the ring again. That's what I was thinking immediately after the fight. But now that I've recovered, and I'm getting better, I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible."

Takeru Segawa challenged Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ad

While he nearly stopped Superlek in the third round with a barrage of punches, he couldn't overcome the kicking onslaught the Thai superstar unleashed in the five-round matchup.

Superlek blasted Takeru's lead leg throughout the match, causing multiple muscle tears that left the 'The Natural Born Krusher' on the sidelines for several months.

Takeru made a triumphant return to action in September 2024 when he stopped Burmese slugger Thant Zin in the second round of their flyweight kickboxing matchup at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Ad

That victory over Thant Zin eventually set up Takeru's much-awaited super fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Takeru and Rodtang will match up in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of the loaded ONE 172 card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa says beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon would cement his place as an all-time great

Takeru Segawa's legacy is as indelible as any legendary fighter's, but he's determined to cement his status as an all-time great even further.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru said a win over Rodtang would make him the best striker on the planet:

"So, I debuted, fighting in K-1 since the debut, and won three division championships, and for my career as a last challenge, I chose ONE Championship as the last challenge. And the reason why I was challenged is because of Rodtang. He's number one. He's been a champion for a long time, and if I beat Rodtang, I'll be number one in the world. So, this is my reason for the challenge."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.