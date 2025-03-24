Japanese icon Takeru Segawa plans to take a break to “find some answers” after shock KO loss to Rodtang at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa plans to have some time solely for himself following his shock loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

The Japanese icon fell to Rodtang via knockout 80 seconds into their flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru Segawa thanked his supporters for standing beside him despite his defeat to the former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

The 33-year-old added he would take a break to heal physically and mentally. He posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Thank you so much for all your support. Everyone who helped out with this tournament, the fighters who participated, and everyone who watched at the venue or on PPV thanks to everyone, I was able to fight on the biggest stage possible."

Ad

Trending

Segawa added:

"I'm going to take some rest and think about the damage to my body and myself so I can find some answers. Thank you so much to all the fans who believed in me and followed me."

Ad

Takeru's super fight against Rodtang was billed as one of the greatest kickboxing matches in modern history, and both fighters had insane credentials to deserve such hype.

Rodtang has an incredible 273-43-10 record and reigned as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion from 2019 to 2024, only losing the strap after missing weight ahead of his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169.

Takeru Segawa, meanwhile, is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer in history and the only fighter to capture the K-1 Kickboxing championship in three divisions.

Ad

With all the hype surrounding the match, fans expected an all-out brawl, but Rodtang had other plans.

Rodtang pressed the action from the opening bell and found the spot with his patented left hook to knock Takeru out in front of the Japanese fans.

Rodtang says he expected his match against Takeru Segawa to go longer

The fans weren't the only ones who expected the ONE 172 main event to go on longer, even Rodtang shared the same sentiment.

Ad

Rodtang needed 80 seconds to knock Takeru Segawa out in the card's curtain-closer this Sunday at Saitama Super Arena.

While it was a highlight reel moment, Rodtang said in the post-event press conference that he couldn't believe the fight ended in such a manner.

"What I think about Takeru, since Takeru joined ONE Championship I've been watching Takeru. I know that Takeru is a K1 champion, and he is one of the best. Takeru has never given up spirit. He's one of the best in the world, and I feel like this fight should have lasted longer."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.