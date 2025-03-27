Japanese star Takeru thanks ONE Championship and fans for making ONE 172 a global phenomenon 

While unable to produce a victory in front of his hometown fans, Takeru Segawa remains grateful for the massive success of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. The world's largest martial arts organization produced one of the biggest combat sports spectacles of 2025 thus far inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena last March 23.

The 13-bout card of pure MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing bliss delivered from top to bottom and indeed exceeded all expectations. Takeru made sure to credit the fighters, fans, and the ONE Championship crew for arguably the biggest event in Japan's rich martial arts history.

'The Natural Born Krusher' said in his ONE 172 post-event interview:

"And I appreciate all the fighters and anybody who supported to organize this fight, I’d really like to thank you."

Japanese fighters were on fire at ONE 172, going 8-3 in 11 scheduled bouts. This included monumental world title wins for underdogs Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight MMA world championship) and Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing world title).

Unfortunately for Takeru, he fell short in the main event, succumbing to a hellacious left cross from Rodtang Jitmuangnon in round 1 of their flyweight kickboxing tiff.

Still, the 33-year-old legend is ecstatic that ONE 172 showcased the true spirit of Japanese fighters and proved his compatriots are world-class.

Watch the full interview:

Takeru apologizes to Japanese fans after losing to Rodtang

Takeru feels he let a lot of people down after failing to answer the standing eight count in his long-awaited clash with Rodtang.

'The Iron Man's legendary chin was on full display when he ate a pinpoint left hook from the former K-1 multi-division champion before delivering his fight-ending left missile.

Speaking to the media, the Team Vasileus superstar humbly asked for forgiveness for being unable to get the victory.

"And myself, being the last and main match, I was not able to show a performance that everyone expected. That makes it really hard and I just feel very sorry for everybody who supported me."

Visit watch.onefc.com to watch the full replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang

