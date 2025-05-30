Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza wants pound-for-pound great next after stunning ONE debut

Fresh off a dominant debut win over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza is already eyeing the very top of ONE’s bantamweight kickboxing ladder.

The former K-1 Champion made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 with a clinical performance, shutting down Osmanov’s offense and controlling the pace across three rounds. Now, he’s looking ahead, towards picking out the ranked fighters one by one.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Yoza said:

"Since they're rankers, I think I'll probably work my way through them in order, but I really want to fight Superlek".

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the longtime Thai standout and former two-division king, remains one of the most respected names in all of striking. A fight with him would be a huge leap, but Yoza isn’t rushing.

Watch Yuki Yoza in action in the clip below:

“I have a lot of confidence in myself” - Yuki Yoza reveals how he overcame nerves in his highly anticipated ONE debut

Walking into ONE Championship for the first time can rattle even the most seasoned fighters. For Yuki Yoza, those nerves were definitely there. But so was something else: self-belief built over years of training alongside Japan’s elite.

The Team Vasileus star shared:

"Maybe it's because I've been looking really good recently before fights. Maybe it's because I have a lot of confidence in myself. Of course, there are always going to be anxieties, but I overcome them with my confidence and the excitement of being in ONE".

Now with a fight record of 19 wins and 2 losses, the Japanese star Yoza isn’t just trying to add wins, he’s aiming to make history.

A showdown with Superlek may not come immediately, but Yoza has made it clear that not here to play it safe. He’s here for the biggest fights possible.

