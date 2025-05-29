“I have a lot of confidence in myself” - Yuki Yoza reveals how he overcame nerves in his highly-anticipated ONE debut

Japanese kickboxing sensation Yuki Yoza admits that he did feel butterflies in his stomach leading up to his long-awaited debut on the global stage of ONE Championship last week.

The former K-1 champion opened his account at ONE Friday Fights 109, which was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23.

However, those nerves didn't look present one bit during his bantamweight kickboxing duel against previously undefeated Elbrus Osmanov. Yoza recently revealed how he coped with his pre-match anxieties during a clip on his YouTube channel.

"Maybe it's because I've been looking really good recently before fights. Maybe it's because I have a lot of confidence in myself. Of course, there are always going to be anxieties, but I overcome them with my confidence and the excitement of being in ONE," the Team Vasileus star shared.

Watch the full clip on his YouTube channel here:

Yuki Yoza outplayed the Russian slugger without much fuss, though Osmanov did threaten on occasions with brilliant counters now and then.

At the end of the three-round scrap, the Japanese warrior emerged victorious by unanimous decision to gain his 11th straight win and his first under the ONE banner.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available via replay at watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, and the promotion's official YouTube channel.

Yuki Yoza wants to bask in his debut win before any talk about next fight

Yuki Yoza made it clear from the very time he signed with the promotion that he has only one goal in mind: To become a ONE world champion.

And as ready as he is to hop in and impress the masses once more, the 27-year-old admits any talk about his next assignment will be put on hold because he wants to fully savor his maiden win in the organization.

"I want to rest a bit and then look for my next target. Right now, I want to bask in today's joy," Yoza added in the same clip.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

