“Bask in today's joy” - Yuki Yoza wants to savor impressive ONE debut win before approaching next target

Yuki Yoza is basking in the adulation of a successful debut in the world's largest martial arts organization. The decorated Japanese fighter joined ONE not too long ago and made his first promotional appearance a spectacular one.
Yoza defeated previously unbeaten Russian 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov via unanimous decision after three impressive rounds of action at ONE Friday Fights 109 last week.
After the fight, he told ONE Championship:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Osmanov is really a fighter who wouldn't be out of place in the rankings. I want to rest a bit and then look for my next target. Right now, I want to bask in today's joy."
Needless to say, Yoza has emerged as one of the top kickboxers in ONE Championship, and a fighter fans should definitely watch out for.
Yuki Yoza says footwork was key to beating Elbrus Osmanov: "Foreigners often compare my movement to a ninja"
Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza turned in a virtuoso performance against Elbrus Osmanov last week and had fans and observers alike completely mesmerized by his skills.
The 27-year-old likened his performance to that of an assassin. He told ONE:
"Foreigners often compare my movement to a ninja, so I wanted to show that kind of smooth movement."
Yoza was also proud to have troubled Osmanov with his signature leg kicks, as he said:
"It's simple - kick with full force with the intention of breaking their leg bone. Don't think about unnecessary things like 'what if it gets caught' - just kick with full power. It sounds simple but it's difficult, and that's the key point."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's next fight.