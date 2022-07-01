Jared Cannonier credits increased focus to "shift from being religious to being more spiritual" 

Jared Cannonier recently revealed that becoming more spiritual helped him focus better.

In a recent episode of The DC Check-In, 'The Killa Gorilla' was in conversation with Daniel Cormier when he revealed that a shift away from religion and towards spirituality helped him gain more focus in his fights. Cannonier also admitted that using spiritual stones assisted him in working on and improving his self-improvement.

Sharing his spiritual journey, Jared Cannonier had this to say:

"I would say it was a shift from being religious to being more spiritual. You know, I put down a lot of traditional religions and I started focusing on the spiritual side of myself and enhancing that. Everybody knows about the stones and things like that. And I don't worship stones, but I only use stones as a means to help me with my self-improvement. You know it's like a hammer used to nail a house together. You know what I'm saying."

You can check out Jared Cannonier's entire conversation with Daniel Cormier below:

Jared Cannonier last fought against Derek Brunson at UFC 271 where he secured a stunning knockout victory. The 38-year-old currently holds a pro record of 15 wins and 5 losses and is on a two-fight win streak in the middleweight division.

Cannonier will next face middleweight king Israel Adesanya in a high-profile title match as the main event of UFC 276. 'The Killa Gorilla' hopes to snatch Adesanya's belt and etch his name in the history of the division.

Jared Cannonier reveals how he will take on Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

In episode 4 of the UFC 276 Embedded series, 'The Killa Gorilla' affirmed Israel Adesanya's fighting abilities but asserted confidently that he is just as good.

Cannonier is also adamant about capturing Adesanya's middleweight title and giving 'The Last Stylebender' a run for his money.

Sharing his thoughts on his upcoming opponent at UFC 276, the 38-year-old American fighter had this to say:

"I know he's a big dog in the yard. But, I'm a big dog too, and my bite is bigger than my bark I would say. So, I am ready to go in there and mass up on this man and then take the belt away. Because I ain't trying to lightly take it off of his hands. I'mma grab a hold of that belt."

You can check out the latest episode of the UFC 276 Embedded series below:

