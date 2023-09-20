Jared Cannonier only open to fighting these two middleweights if he doesn't get a shot at the UFC title next

Jared Cannonier recently opened up about the middleweight title picture and named two fighters he would be open to fighting if he doesn't get a title shot against new champion Sean Strickland.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the No.4 ranked middleweight noted that he believes he deserves a title shot, especially considering that he defeated the champion last December. He then sounded off on Israel Adesanya possibly earning another title shot because of how he lost the title to Strickland.

He said:

"Everybody saying that they should do the rematch with Israel [Adesanya] but I don't know what's in his contract, I don't know if he has a rematch clause in his contract and stuff like that for every title defense he has or what...The way he lost that fight, the fact he just came back from a rematch weighs heavy on his argument I'd say."

'The Killa Gorilla' would like the next title shot but if that isn't what the UFC has planned, he named 'Izzy' and Dricus du Plessis as opponents he would be in favor of fighting. He mentioned that a bout with Adesanya would allow him to fight the former champion, while a bout against du Plessis would allow him an opportunity to defeat the top contender, saying:

"I've already beaten the champ, I just beat the number-three ranked guy, you know what I mean? If you don't wanna give me the champ, give me the contender that would be du Plessis, right? Or give me Israel [Adesanya]."

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC grants Jared Cannonier a title shot or decides to match him up with either Israel Adesanya or Dricus du Plessis.

Jared Cannonier offers Sean Strickland an opportunity to avenge his loss

Jared Cannonier and newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland are no strangers to one another as they fought at UFC Vegas 66, where 'The Killa Gorilla' earned a split decision win.

The No.4 ranked middleweight took to his Instagram account, where he issued a challenge to Strickland. Jared Cannonier believes that he is deserving of a title shot after back-to-back wins over 'Tarzan' and Marvin Vettori and offered the middleweight champion an opportunity to avenge the loss, writing:

"I beat the champ and got two checks to prove it. He wasn’t walking me down screaming in my face either. Nobody does that to me...On top of that he said it himself that he 'fought like a bi**h' so here’s your chance to redeem your man card @strickland_mma_"