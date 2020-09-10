Jared Cannonier says he's preparing to be a replacement in Middleweight title fight at UFC 253

Jared Cannonier could be just one win away from a Middleweight title shot, or according to him, sooner, given the circumstances. Jared Cannonier is currently scheduled to face former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. Cannonier and Robert Whittaker were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 248, but Robert Whittaker pulled out for personal reasons while Cannonier suffered an injury.

Following Robert Whittaker's great win over Darren Till on Fight Island, UFC was quick to book the Australian against Jared Cannonier in what appears to be a #1 contender's fight.

Cannonier is well-prepared, not just for Robert Whittaker, but to possibly step in for the UFC 253 main event in case Paulo Costa or Israel Adesanya pulls out.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Jared Cannonier said:

“I got my contender’s fight. If it wasn’t the contender’s fight, it would have been the title fight. At this point in time, it still potentially could be."

Jared Cannonier said this he plans to step in on September 26th and if he doesn't need to, he'll be ready for October 24th.

"If anything happens with those guys, I’m more than willing and ready, that’s my plan. That’s the plan I have ahead of me. I’m getting ready for that date, Sept. 26. That’s the date I’m getting ready for. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll be more than ready for Oct. 24.”

Further, Cannonier mentioned that the main events have changed a lot more this year than last due to COVID-19. He also said he'll be ready and the weight cut isn't hard:

“Given the times with COVID-19, we’ve seen fights change, main events change, what, 60 percent [of the time] was it last year from the original booking. I’m ready. I’ve been ready since my pec tore. Now it’s time. That’s where I stand right now. I’m more than ready. That’s not going to be a hard weight cut. It’s not going to be a last minute thing for me. I’m going to be ready for that date. That’s just it.”

Can Jared Cannonier handle the pressure of two potential fights?

Advertisement

While Jared Cannonier would have to pull out of UFC 254 if he fights at UFC 253, one can only wonder whether it's too much to prepare for two major fights at a time. Then again, Cannonier has likely been preparing for Robert Whittaker for a while now and has the blueprint on how to beat him.

The match-ups are certainly interesting for Cannonier, who is on the hottest streak of his career at Middleweight. Will The Thrilla' Gorilla become the 185-pound Champion?