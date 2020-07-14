×
Jared Gordon will have Paul Felder in his corner after his team test positive for coronavirus

Paarth Pande
Modified 14 Jul 2020, 17:03 IST
Jared Gordon is all set to compete again in the UFC octagon at the upcoming UFC event on July 15th. Unfortunately, every single person from his corner tested positive for Coronavirus jeopardizing his chances to compete in the octagon.

However, Paul Felder decided to step in and act as the corner of Jared Gordon. The decision was revealed in a public Instagram post by the manager of Jared Gordon, Brian Butler-Au, from Suckerpunch Entertainment. He wrote that the team of Jared Gordon tested positive for Coronavirus.

Jared Gordon finds a friend in Paul Felder who stepped up to the occasion

Jared Gordon, however, was keen on fighting at Fight Island. Hence, he was constantly looking for a team that could help him. Hence in an unprecedented move, Paul Felder, a friend of Jared Gordon, decided to become his corner.

"Jared Gordon’s coaches and the team all tested positive for [coronavirus] and were not able to make the trip to corner him. With no corners or coaches, Jared was determined to fight and pressed through setback after setback and still made his way to ‘Fight Island.’ In an unprecedented move, longtime friend, training partner, and fellow [Suckerpunch] teammate, Paul Felder is scheduled to commentate the remaining events on ‘Fight Island’ and has gotten clearance to come off the desk and help his friend through the fight during the event. Also, long time SP friend Eric Nicksick who is there with fellow SP client Dan Ige will step up and help Jared in his fight.”

This is a good decision by Paul Felder. Jared Gordon needed help and one of his friends chose to rise to the occasion. This proves yet again that teams play an important role in MMA. Jared Gordon will enter the fight with a record of 15-4 having gone 1-2 in his last three.

Published 14 Jul 2020, 17:03 IST
