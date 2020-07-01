Jarizinho Rozenstruik reveals if he regrets calling out Francis Ngannou

'Bigi Boy' was knocked out by Francis Ngannou within 20 seconds at UFC 249.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will ever consider booking a rematch between the two Heavyweights.

Francis Ngannou knocking out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249

At UFC 249, Jairzinho Rozenstruik faced the biggest and toughest challenge of his career in the form of Francis Ngannou. However, things didn't accordingly for the former, who was knocked out within 20 seconds of the fight by 'The Predator'.

While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, 'Bigi Boy' was asked if he regrets calling out Francis Ngannou, to which he responded by stating that he'd gladly fight him once again, if he is asked to.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik reveals if he regrets calling out Francis Ngannou

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was enjoying one of the finest runs in the Heavyweight Division until he met Francis Ngannou in the Octagon at UFC 249. Despite being KO'ed within 20 seconds of the first round, Rozenstruik is open to a potential rematch against arguably the scariest Heavyweight fighter in the UFC today.

The Surinamese fighter said that it was a big challenge for him and while he hopes that Ngannou does become UFC Heavyweight Champion. He also said he would gladly accept another fight against 'The Predator' and would fight him even if he's asked to do so tomorrow.

“Regret, no. It was a big chance. We knew that it was a big fight, a big challenge. And it didn’t go my way, but my dream is still alive. I hope he becomes champion. If you ask me to fight him tomorrow, I’d fight him again. I train to fight him again. Respect, it’s all business. I wish him luck, and hopefully I see him around.”- Rozenstruik told MMA Junkie.

Rozenstruik's defeat to Francis Ngannou marked the first professional loss of his career. However, despite the loss, the Heavyweight fighter is determined to get back to winning ways and is looking to continue his grind at the American Top Team in South Florida.

“For me it was more, we didn’t really get into it (the fight). It happens in fights. And, yeah, a defeat, a loss is always not good. It’s not nice, and yeah it sucks. Now I’m back in the gym training hard, and let’s try again. Let’s get back in the octagon, which is what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik could possibly mark his Octagon return at UFC 252, as he is reportedly set for a collision against former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior dos Santos. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion.

As for Francis Ngannou, 'The Predator' is seemingly in line for the next shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship, regardless of whoever walks out with the title after UFC 252.