"Really think about it" - Jarred Brooks asks ONE fans to pick between Ace Ventura and The Waterboy

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks decided to have some fun with his fans on Twitter recently. Brooks posted a poll asking fans to pick their favorite film between two options: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective or The Waterboy.

"Which one is better. Really think about it"

As of this writing, The Waterboy is currently in the lead with 58.7 percent of the vote. Ace Ventura sits at 41.3 percent.

Both films were released in the mid-to-late '90's and helped propel the careers of stars Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler. In 1994, Ace Ventura was released alongside The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. The trifecta of films catapulted Carrey to superstardom.

At the time, Sandler was making a name for himself on Saturday Night Live, but two years later, he would star in the hit film Happy Gilmore, which he followed with the American football comedy, The Waterboy.

Jarred Brooks is eagerly anticipating his ONE strawweight championship bout with Joshua Pacio

Originally scheduled to clash in on a title opportunity at ONE 158 on June 3, Jarred Brooks was forced out of the contest due to injury.

Now expected to move to ONE 159 on July 22, Jarred Brooks is still confident that he will become a ONE champion once he gets his date with reigning champion Joshua Pacio.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Brooks questioned Pacio's heart.

"I've been thinking, sleeping, and breathing the fight game for my entire life. To win the belt would mean more than life itself. While I do think Joshua has some really great capabilities, I don't think he has the same heart as me,"

Brooks believes that he will be able to submit Pacio early in the contest:

"He doesn't have the same will and determination to win that I have. I will be the next ONE strawweight world champion, and my prediction is that I'm going to submit Pacio in the first or second round."

Jarred Brooks is undefeated in the ONE circle to date, winning three straight bouts, two by way of submission.

In fact, you'd have to go all the way back to 2018 to find Brooks' last loss. Since that defeat, Brooks has gone on a five-fight winning streak. In 2017, Brooks lost a close split decision to current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

