Jarred Brooks can’t wait for ONE Championship to ‘take over the world’: “We’re the best organization”

During his run with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has shown that when he has an opinion, he’ll let you know about it.

The strawweight world champion made an immediate impact inside the circle by taking out three top contenders in the division with back-to-back-to-back impressive performances.

Following them up by dethroning Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 at the end of last year, Brooks is still waiting to defend his 26-pound divisional strap.

Throughout the past couple of months, 'The Monkey God' has kept himself busy with action inside the ONE Championship circle. One of the most-talked events this year was ONE's on-ground U.S. debut show, ONE Fight Night 10, which was broadcast live from the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado.

Though he couldn't be part of the action, 'The Monkey God' participated in outside-circle activities for fight night. And with firsthand experience, Jarred Brooks remains certain that the promotion's recent expansion into North America is going to tremendously spur the growth of ONE Championship on a global front.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"I think that the more that we get into the western front and we take over the world, more people are gonna get to know us a little bit more and give us more opportunity to show that we’re the best organization in the world.”

Watch the full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

As he waits for his first world title defense, Brooks will step out of MMA to contest for Mikey Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

The stacked bill will air live and free via Prime Video for active North American subscribers in U.S. primetime.