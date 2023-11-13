Jarred Brooks confident his brute strength can match up with Rodtang: “I have more power than a lot of those guys”

Jarred Brooks doesn’t lack confidence, and apparently power too.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion is one of the strongest fighters, pound-for-pound, in ONE Championship and he uses that innate strength to casually overpower his opponents inside the Circle.

Brooks is also a brash individual who doesn’t mind talking trash about anyone, and that includes ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks expressed his unbridled confidence in taking on the Thai megastar in a striking showdown.

‘The Monkey God’ even took a swipe at Rodtang’s former opponent Danial Williams.

Brooks said:

“The only reason why I say that I would like to go against Rodtang is the dude leaves his hands down, and I actually have pretty good power. I have more power than [former Rodtang opponent] Danial Williams. I have more power than a lot of those guys.”

Brooks is primarily a grappler, and he uses that deep wrestling background to quickly subdue his opponents on the ground or near the cage.

The American star, however, has an uncanny knack for using his underrated boxing game to match up with some of the best strikers in the stacked strawweight MMA division.

Facing off against Lito Adiwang in his ONE Championship debut, Brooks had no problems working behind his jab and standing up against the wushu specialist.

Before long, Brooks had the match in control and had Adiwang tapping out to an Arm-Triangle choke in the second round of their November 2021 bout.

Brooks’ best striking output, however, would be his world title win against Joshua Pacio at ONE 164.

Pacio, the most decorated male strawweight in ONE Championship history, is one of the best strikers in the promotion, but Brooks worked behind his jab to effectively keep the Filipino at bay.

Brooks had no problems mixing up his striking and overwhelming grappling to grab the unanimous decision win and become the new ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates