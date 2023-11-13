“The best feeling in the world” - Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks, wife welcome baby daughter into the world

The greatest gift that could ever arrive has come for Jarred Brooks and his wife Francesca with the birth of their daughter this past weekend.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion and his wife welcomed baby daughter Naomi Mae into the world in what Brooks described as one of the greatest feelings he has felt in his life.

Brooks posted on Instagram:

“Naomi Mae Brooks born 4:21 pm 6 pounds 2 ounces. The best feeling in the world!! Love you more than anything baby girl!! To my wife thank you for being amazing throughout this whole pregnancy and dealing with me! Couldn’t ask for a better mother to my child!!”

‘The Monkey God’ publicly announced the pregnancy during his previous interviews and expressed his excitement in a conversation with the South China Morning Post a little over a month ago.

Brooks, 30, said how much his family shared his excitement and that his father was already looking forward to life as a grandpa.

“It's going to be awesome man. She's going to have two awesome parents who love her indefinitely, and we have a big Italian family as well. And my dad's already itching. I think that I'm just going to have to take sole custody from this whole family to get some time for my daughter.”

He added:

“So she's just going to be extremely loved and she's going to have a badass dad and a badass mom. And if she wants to do this sport, then that'd be great. But if she wants to do whatever she wants, then I'm going to support her in whatever she does.”

Brooks is one of the most talented and competitive in the ONE Championship roster, and no doubt having baby Naomi Mae will add even more motivation to his tank.

The American star doesn’t have a fight lined up yet, but it’s not a farfetched notion for him to defend the ONE strawweight MMA world title against former holder Joshua Pacio in a rematch.

Watch Brooks' entire interview below:

