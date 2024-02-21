Jarred Brooks expects rival Joshua Pacio “to look for guillotines” in strawweight MMA world title rematch in Qatar

ONE Championship is headed to Qatar for the very first time in the promotion’s history with ONE 166 set to take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1 with a heated rivalry set for the undercard.

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will once again step inside the circle against Filipino rival Joshua Pacio.

Fans were buzzing the first time around as the grappling-heavy Brooks challenged sharp striker Pacio, who was then the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

In front of Pacio’s home crowd in 2022, ‘The Monkey God’ pulled off the upset to take his world championship. He will look to break the hearts of ‘The Passion’ and his fans once again come March 1.

The American star recently spoke with The MMA Superfan and broke down how the rematch could go. He believes that the Filipino will gun for a guillotine choke:

“I don’t see too much. I think that he's gonna be trying to look for guillotines since it worked for him with Mansur, but I have a very short neck so it's gonna be very hard to guillotine me, like he tried the first fight and it wasn't working for him.”

Watch the full interview with Jarred Brooks below:

Jarred Brooks relishing villain role

Drumming up interest in combat sports borrows heavily from pro wrestling’s concept of a villain antagonizing the hero, better known as 'heels' and 'babyfaces', respectively.

Brooks’ sharp wit may come off in poor taste to some fans, but ‘The Monkey God’ is the type of fighter to embrace being the heel to Pacio’s babyface and it is something that he has admitted in the past.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.