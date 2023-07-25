Jarred Brooks not a fan of Mikey Musumeci’s butt-scooting: “That stuff is for the birds”

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is a big fan of Mikey Musumeci’s virtuosic grappling skills.

However, there’s one aspect of ‘Darth Rigatoni’s repertoire that ‘The Monkey God’ is not quite fond of.

Ahead of their champion vs champion match at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, Brooks critiqued Musumeci’s penchant for “butt-scooting”.

As the name suggests, it’s an act of moving forward or backward while in a sitting position to create or cover distance. It’s basically employed by grapplers who wish to invite opponents into their guards.

For an MMA purist like Brooks, the technique is not a good look, and he had some choice words about it.

The 30-year-old American said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I think that it will be the most successful on is on the feet. We're starting on the feet. It's not like he can boot scoot towards me. So I think that butt-scooting stuff is for the birds in this matchup.”

While butt-scooting is unusual in MMA matches due to the threat of getting punched in the face, it’s actually pretty standard in grappling-only affairs.

After all, takedowns are considered high-risk, high-reward moves, especially in jiu-jitsu where getting dominant positions can mean life and death.

Musumeci, for one, often prefers to butt-scoot or in a grappler's sense, pull guard, simply because he is a wizard off his back.

On the other hand, butt-scooting is pretty much non-existent in the wrestling world, so we can understand why Brooks abhors this maneuver.

‘The Monkey God’ definitely wants to take Musumeci for a ride with one of his patented slams come ONE Fight Night 13.

The entire event will emanate from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on August 4 and will air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.